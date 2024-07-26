Astrophotography workshop at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you a local photographer who has dreamed of capturing the beauty of the night sky? Attend this three-hour, in-depth field workshop to learn how to photograph the Milky Way with local photographer Dorian Sanders, offered by Gallery at the VAULT. This course will cover the basic functions of a digital camera and optimal settings for amateur astrophotography.

This will be an amazing workshop from 8-11 p.m., on whichever night is clear: Monday, Aug. 4; Tuesday, Aug. 5; Wednesday, Aug. 6; or Thursday, Aug. 7. You will meet at 8 p.m., at the Windsor, Vt., grasslands park. Because of weather changes, there may be a last-minute date change. Please allow for scheduling flexibility.

You will need a digital camera (DSLR or mirrorless, no point-and-shoots), a wide angle lens, tripod, and headlamp. Please wear long pants and bring bug spray. Optional equipment, but beneficial if available, is a star tracker mount.

You will be given contact information for Dorian so that full arrangements can be made directly with him. The cost is members discounted for VAULT members. Please register by Thursday, Aug. 1.

This workshop is limited to a minimum of four and maximum of 10 participants.

You will discuss other details regarding night photography, and then shoot the Milky Way galaxy. Dorian is an incredible photographer who teaches all over the country. You can view this photo at VAULT.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The gallery is handicap accessible.