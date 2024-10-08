Arun Ramamurthy Trio at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents an evening of South Indian classical Carnatic music and contemporary American jazz by Brooklyn-based Arun Ramamurthy Trio (ART) on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage. ART is touring in support of their latest album, “New Moon,” released on Sept. 20.

Arun Ramamurthy Trio brings together South Indian classical Carnatic music and contemporary American jazz. Boundaries are blurred in this organic and seamless integration of styles as the group expands on traditional forms in explosive, improvisational flights of fancy. ART explores the kindred spirit of raga music and jazz, resulting in a deeply invigorating and spiritual experience. Their sound is driven by the dynamic rhythm section of drummer Sameer Gupta and electric bassist Damon Banks. ART released their latest album “New Moon” on Greenleaf Music on Sept. 20. “New Moon” reflects on the inspiration of ancestors, family, and tradition, while embracing a spirit of creation and freedom.

The similarities between American jazz and Indian classical music can often be found within the spirit of the musicians themselves. The shared artistic pursuit of carefully crafting a fluent, spontaneous voice, and the deep reverence for artists who came before are just two common threads between the kindred traditions.

The core of the Arun Ramamurthy Trio’s new album is the New Moon Suite, a four-part work that reflects on the inspiration of ancestors, family, and tradition, and how we navigate the world as multicultural beings, composed thanks to a grant from CMA’s New Jazz Works program. Amavasya, which means “new moon” in Sanskrit, is a time to acknowledge, remember, and pay tribute to the ancestors. In creating the suite, violinist-composer Ramamurthy thought first of one of the most influential people in his life, his maternal grandmother Aaji.

Growing up as the first generation of his family to be born in the U.S., Ramamurthy did not get to see Aaji very much; a month at a time, every couple of years, when Ramamurthy’s parents took him and his brothers to visit India. But on a few occasions, Aaji was able to come to the U.S. and spend several months with Ramamurthy and his family. Those were important times in the development of Ramamurthy’s musicianship.

Grandmother Aaji was not a professional musician, but she played the violin and had a deep love for Carnatic music. Back in India, she taught groups of children from the town, and when she came to the States she encouraged Ramamurthy’s playing and singing, telling Ramamurthy’s mother – a Carnatic vocalist herself – to get him started on vocal classes, and subsequently suggesting that Ramamurthy should study violin. Aaji is given due honor in the suite’s second movement, entitled simply “Aaji.”

Ramamurthy’s parents’ transformational journey from India to New York City is explored in the first movement of the suite, “Bangalore to Brooklyn.” Ramamurthy’s father left Bangalore and came to Brooklyn to work as a civil engineer at Falco Construction, where he’s been working for over 50 years, laying a foundation for life in the U.S. and making sure the family had a steady footing in this country.

Perhaps because of the theme of being on a journey, ART’s interplay and spontaneity as a group are on display in “Bangalore to Brooklyn”; the track is a remarkably fitting first movement, drawing the listener into the New Moon Suite. The song begins with a collective alap, the improvised section of a raga, forming a prologue to the formal expression. Traditionally, a soloist is the only ensemble member to perform the alap; here, ART interacts as a trio, spontaneously and responsively to each other while exploring the Saraswathi raga used in the tune. After this introduction, bassist Damon Banks sets up the groove that then propels Ramamurthy into soaring heights of open improvisation, adroitly underpinned by longtime collaborator Gupta on drums. A brief korvai ends the song, with everyone playing an energetic unison line before segueing into “Aaji”.

“New Moon” is the second release from Arun Ramamurthy Trio, and it’s evident from listening to the album that the group is in a place of comfort with each other musically. The listener can sense the connection in the recording studio. There’s a sense of genuine spontaneity, an ensemble able to adjust at any moment, all aware, all ready. Carnatic music and jazz are kindred spirits in the philosophy of awareness amongst musicians, as well as in the love and reverence for the elders, those who shaped us and our music. Arun Ramamurthy Trio’s “New Moon” presents musical practitioners at the highest level of their art, seamlessly blending Carnatic music and jazz in an exciting furthering of both genres.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For more information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.