Artistic quilt exhibit on display at Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts

LUDLOW, Vt. – Susan Damone Balch’s unique quilting is on display in the new Meadowview Gallery. Come visit the open reception on Thursday, July 11, from 6-7 p.m. The current exhibit shows work with a log cabin theme. Starting with a square, strips are added to form patterns in a free-form style.

Susan volunteered her teaching artist skills to facilitate a quilting workshop for adults from July 8-12. When you stop by, you will have the opportunity to see other artists’ work.

Susan’s work will be displayed at the new Meadowview Gallery throughout July. Susan’s love of the needle arts began when she was five years old, playing at her mother’s sewing machine. As a young adult, she discovered the arts of quilting and fly fishing.

Geometric designs that use many different fabrics have intrigued her since she started quilting in 1978. A desire to capture the beauty and intrigue of fly fishing and nature in fabric led her to create stylized pieced pictorials using smooth curved lines. Her favorite part of the process is collecting and choosing fabrics. Sometimes, she lets the fabrics tell her what to do, and creates the work intuitively.

Susan’s work has been shown on Chronicle WCVB 5 television, and her quilt is on display at the current Vermont Quilt Show at Billings Farm and Museum.