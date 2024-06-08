Artist Catherine LeMay joins River Artisan Cooperative

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The River Artisan Cooperative in Bellows Falls is excited to welcome a new member to our current roster. One of the original members when the Co-op was in Saxton’s River, Catherine LeMay has become a familiar local artist whose work is in many shops and galleries in this region, with her line of Dellamano handpainted glass. We are delighted to have her things among our offerings. LeMay creates delicate paintings with many items that are perfect for home and gifts.

Coming from a family of artists and craftspeople, LeMay says she always wanted to paint. She loves working on glass, as the process is very direct and is particularly interesting to her, as she loves the way the light reflects off her artwork. After 15 years of craft fairs and traveling to sell, she now supplies her work directly to shops only. We are thrilled that we are one of them.

Come visit us and enjoy our rich array of handcrafted items. We’re the perfect shop for finding made-in-Vermont gifts. The River Artisan Cooperative shop is located at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls. We are open Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com or call 802-591-2085.