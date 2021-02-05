“Art! Just in Time” represented artist group show opens

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Art! Just In Time,” the inaugural represented artists group show to premiere new artwork for one month annually from each of the gallery’s roster of 20 artists. The show opened Jan. 27 and is viewable to the public through Feb. 27.

On Friday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., everyone is invited to the Third Friday Gallery Night Live with the artists: Clare Adams, Jean Cannon, Spaulding Dunbar, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Alexandra Fraser, Kathie Gatto-Gurney, Corinne Greenhalgh, Carol Keiser, Nicholas Kekic, Marcie Maynard, Jeanne McMahan, Lisa Eckhardt McNealus, Martha Nichols, Charles Norris-Brown, M.C. Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, Melissa Rubin, Matthew Saxton, Gretchen Seifert, and Rodrica Tilley.

Explore the “Art! Just In Time” show in-person Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the gallery. Parties of two people will be allowed in at a time. Or stay home and appreciate art, learn about artists, explore, and shop. To learn more about each artist’s inspiration and process – now with views of the artists in their studios – visit CSAG’s online viewing rooms at www.canalstreetartgallery.com or on Facebook @CanalStreetArtGallery.

Now celebrating their fourth year, the Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, continues sharing and appreciating new art while helping to support the artists who create it. The CSAG is excited to meet the needs of its artistic community with expanding programming in 2021 by hosting 12 exhibitions including solo shows. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.