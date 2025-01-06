Applications open for Vermont Week 2025

REGION – Vermont Studio Center (VSC) in Johnson, Vt., is pleased to announce that applications for Vermont Week 2025, May 5-12, are now being accepted through Jan. 31. Each year, Vermont Week at VSC provides fully funded residencies for 30 Vermont artists and writers which includes private accommodations, private studio space, nourishing daily meals, and access to Johnson Village amenities. Vermont Week will culminate with an Open Studios celebration on Sunday, May 11, from 2-4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer fully funded residencies to Vermont artists and writers,” VSC executive director Hope Sullivan said. “It is only with the unwavering commitment of our supporters that we can provide a place for artists and writers to create, get inspired, and continue to enhance Vermont’s vibrant art community.” Vermont Week 2025 is supported by an anonymous donor, along with Acrisure, Maggie McLeod Macdonald Fund, McSoley McCoy & Company, and Donald Blake Inc.

VSC’s residency programming includes a vsiting artists and writers program, which invites renowned visual artists and writers to mentor residents, present readings, and give talks. This year’s Vermont Week visiting artist is Carolyn Kuebler, and the visiting writer is Misoo Bang.

Carolyn Kuebler’s debut novel, “Liquid, Fragile, Perishable,” was published in May 2024 by Melville House. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Common and Colorado Review, and “Wildflower Season” (Massachusetts Review) won the 2022 John Burroughs Award for Nature Essay. For the past 10 years, she has been the editor of the award-winning New England Review in Middlebury, Vt.

Misoo Bang is a Korean American artist who expresses her emotional narratives and storytelling through painting and drawing. Her recent works, “The Giant Asian Girls” and “The Lotus Flower” series, explore the intersection of gender-based violence and racial stereotypes faced by Asian women in the United States.

Vermont Week at VSC first started in 1984, and is marked as an honored tradition at VSC. Artists and writers that have resided in Vermont as their primary state for the last year are encouraged to apply through Jan. 31. For more information, and to submit your application, visit www.vermontstudiocenter.org.