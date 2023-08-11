“Anxious People” at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the novel “Anxious People” by Fredrick Backman at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m., on Rockingham Library’s main floor.

The scene: a robber takes a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house. Each person carries a lifetime of secrets, passions, hurts, and grievances that are about to boil over. And all of them – including the robber – desperately crave some sort of rescue. People describes it as “wry, wise, and often laugh-out-loud funny, it’s a wholly original story that delivers pure pleasure.”