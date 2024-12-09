Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary folk music with Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine (Molly Venter and Eben Pariser) on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

Duvekot is a German-born, American-raised singer/songwriter, whose songs have been critically praised for their hard-won wisdom, dark-eyed realism, and street-smart romanticism. Her bicultural upbringing and relative newness to English have helped shape her unique way with a song, giving her a startlingly original, poetic palette. They are the keys to the powerful, even revolutionary, empathy that informs everything she writes. She has won some of the top songwriting awards, including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the Kerrville Folk Festival Best New Folk Award, and the Boston Music Award for Outstanding Folk Act.

Since the release of her debut studio CD “Big Dream Boulevard,” which was voted #1 Folk Release of 2006 by the Boston Globe, and was named to the Top 10 Releases of the Year by National Public Radio’s Folk Alley, Duvekot has been touring extensively, criss-crossing the U.S. and Europe. She is a compelling live performer, who has played at major festivals including Newport, Mountain Stage, Philadelphia, Falcon Ridge, Great Waters, and Kerrville.

Guitar and vocal duo Goodnight Moonshine combines the evocative voice and songwriting of Venter with Pariser’s adventurous guitar playing to create folk music with a depth of improvisation and tonal subtlety. The two guitars/two voices format allows Venter and Pariser to focus entirely on each other’s gifts, and enter a hypnotic trance, a cycle of responsive vocal inspiration and guitar improvisation that deepens throughout their concerts. A couple both on and off the stage, they integrate their singular talents in a format that is both genreless, and grounded in commonness. Venter’s career highlights include Tønder Festival in Denmark and Kate Wolf Fest in California performances, and multiple placements on television and film. Starting as a blues guitarist in his teens, Pariser has since performed with the band Roosevelt Dime, and with Red Molly, doubling as their musical director. Together as Goodnight Moonshine, they have recorded two albums.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt.