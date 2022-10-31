Annual Empty Bowl is in-person again

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – This year’s Empty Bowl event to benefit Our Place Drop-in Center’s food pantry is back, in-person, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, N.H.

Tickets are now on sale for the 25th annual dinner and auctions that get underway at 5 p.m. and include a soup supper of signature soups from local restaurants and chefs as well as silent and live auctions, with items and services donated by local businesses and individuals.

Tickets are on sale at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Galloway Real Estate in Walpole, at Our Place, or online through the center’s website at www.ourplacevermont.org.

With the theme of “Gather and Share,” the event begins with an auction preview and social hour. Proceeds of the dinner go towards supporting the food programs of Our Place, which include a food pantry, daily breakfasts and lunches to go, and grocery deliveries to homebound seniors.

“During these crazy Covid times, we’ve seen the need grow tremendously,” said Our Place director Dave Billings. “This important fundraiser helps us keep meeting the needs of our neighbors who are struggling.”

In the last two years, Our Place was able to fill some of the gap caused by the loss of the in-person Empty Bowl with a Stone Soup fundraiser that asked donors to “purchase” ingredients for an imaginary soup. “Now we’re looking forward to seeing our supporters in person again,” said Our Place Board President Sarah Campbell. “We are so grateful they have been there for us during these trying times.”

The oldest such event in the area, the Our Place Empty Bowl is part of an international effort that began in 1990 to raise money for food programs. What started as a local effort in a Michigan high school has grown into a worldwide program that has raised more than a million dollars to help fight hunger.

Located at 4 Island Street, the mission of Our Place is to connect people to food and each other. It serves families in the greater Rockingham and surrounding areas, as well as Walpole and North Walpole, N.H. Further information is available by contacting Our Place at 802-463-2217, emailing info@ourplacevermont.org, or on Facebook.