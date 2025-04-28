An uncommon look at the common Loon

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join Ian Clark as he describes the natural history of the common loon, and follows a loon family through the breeding season in the North Country, on Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m. at the Rockingham Library. With their haunting cries and beautiful plumage, common loons are an iconic symbol of the northern wilderness.

Photographer Clark spent over 2,520 hours kayaking with loons over the last two years, and taken over 350,000 photos of loons and their behaviors. Clark worked for many years operating commercial photo labs and tackling technical photographic problems, including a stint as the manager of the photographic section at NASA’s Langley Research Center. He is a juried member of the New Hampshire Craftsmen, the New Hampshire Art Association, and 802 Arts House.

More information on Clark is available on his website, www.ianclark.com. For more information on the program, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.com, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.