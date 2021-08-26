An evening of improvisational jazz with Aleza Fila and Joe Solomon

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Mount Holly Community Association presents an evening of improvisational jazz performed by Alexa Fila (voice) and Joe Solomon (bass). This event takes place at the Mount Holly Community Library in the center of Belmont, Sunday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.

Alexa is the daughter of two swing era veterans, vocalist Dolores O’neill and lead trumpet player Alec Fila. She has studied with the late jazz pianist Sal Mosca and has performed in many New York City jazz venues. She is a retired music teacher in the NYC public school system where she has taught students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Joe has spent summers in Mount Holly, Vt., since he was 5 years old. He is a former student of the legendary jazz improviser Lenny Tristano and has several recordings and has participated in jazz festivals both in the USA and abroad. He now has his own studio in NYC where he teaches the art of improvisation.

The concert is free to the public. There will be homemade desserts, wine, and beverages, which can be purchased to raise money for the MHCA. Please only attend if you are fully vaccinated.