WINDHAM, Vt. – The Fourth Corner Foundation celebrates the life and legacy of its founder Robert Shannon with a retrospective of his work. The exhibit unveils a new gallery space that Shannon was working to complete before he passed away earlier this year.

On view are Shannon’s paintings, drawings, furniture, and architectural models for everything from housing developments to spaceships, and even a dollhouse. Visitors will travel up a continuous ramp through walls of wood lattice specially designed to display art. The building’s sculptural metalwork, colorful patterning, and layered textures echo the sensibilities of Shannon’s painting and drawing to create a uniquely blended work of art both inside and out.

The title, “An Architecture of Circumstance,” was Shannon’s description of his own emergent process. A graduate of Yale Architecture School in the early 70s, his work in Vermont exemplifies both the inventive, ecological approach of the design/build movement, as well as a passion for the history of architecture itself. People will find his concern for the environment and his vision for sustainable housing are as relevant as ever.

No R.S.V.P. is necessary. The opening will be held on July 29, beginning at 5 p.m. The Windham Philharmonic will perform at 7 p.m., and refreshments will be served.

The Fourth Corner Foundation is devoted to the artistic possibilities of designing with nature. The life-work of architect Robert F. Shannon, the property was the site for his ongoing, creative experiments with passive, solar architecture. The foundation features multiple buildings, and three acres of perennial gardens that are open to the public.

The Fourth Corner Foundation is located at 578 Hitchcock Hill Road in Windham, Vt., and is open daily from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. for self-guided tours. Appointments for guided tours can be made by emailing info@4CFoundation.org.