American Precision Museum hosts Windsor Day

WINDSOR, Vt. – The American Precision Museum’s annual Windsor Day event takes place Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with hourly demonstrations of both vintage and modern, state-of-the-art machines. Door prizes include behind-the-scenes tours, museum mugs and backpacks, 3D printed souvenirs, mini rockets, and more. Masks are required and free hand sanitizing stations are available inside the museum. Families are welcome.

“Windsor Day is a great chance for locals to be tourists in their hometown. Take a staycation. Come find out what that big, old building is on Route 5,” says Steve Dalessio, executive director. “There will be lots of different, exciting demonstrations, rocket launches and Sphero robot battles, in addition to all of our regular exhibits. At some point, every Vermonter really should visit here.”

The American Precision Museum is located in the 1846 Robbins & Lawrence Armory, a National Historic Landmark, and traces the beginnings of manufacturing to modern technology through exhibits and interactive programs. Open daily, Memorial Day Weekend through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The American Precision Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military and their families.