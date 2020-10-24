“All the President’s Men” at the Opera House, RAMP raffle

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Following the successful reopening of the Bellows Falls Opera House Oct. 16, the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project will sponsor the 1976 classic political thriller, “All the President’s Men,” Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman, and Jason Robards star in the landmark film that chronicles how two young reporters at the Washington Post in June 1972, Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, were assigned to follow a trail of intrigue that exposed a shocking political scandal. Ultimately, their investigative journalism – with the help of confidential informant Deep Throat – brought down the Nixon White House and forced the resignation of President Nixon in 1974.

That same year they co-wrote the book, “All the President’s Men,” which was made into the 1976 film. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, Golden Globe, and BAFTA recognition, this timeless movie is a cautionary tale about corruption at the highest levels of government, reckless political power, and the results of operating outside the law.

Forty years later, Woodward and Bernstein are still in the political limelight. Woodward has released two books in the last six months: “Fear: Trump in the White House” and “Rage.” Bernstein is a political commentator on news programs.

Tickets can be purchased at the Opera House window facing the alley beginning at 1 p.m., cash or check only. There is a maximum capacity of 75 persons in the theater. Directions regarding physical distancing requirements in the lobby and theater will be provided to filmgoers by Opera House staff. Physical distancing and masks required. For all the specific safety guidance, visit www.rockinghamvt.org/opera-house or contact the Opera House at 802-376-6480.

RAMP’s 2020 virtual Art Raffle is still selling tickets until Oct. 31 at midnight. Proceeds from over 45 pieces of original artwork, donated by local artists, will be raffled off. From New York to White River Junction to Bellows Falls, artists have donated pieces including glasswork, painting and weaving. View the artwork online at www.ramp-vt.org.

This year’s event will be handled virtually. When you purchase tickets at www.ramp-vt.org, you will fill out a sheet with your ten choices of artwork and email it to RAMP. If your ticket is pulled, we will select a piece of artwork on your list, provided it is still available.

More information about the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project and its ongoing Art Raffle fundraiser can be found at www.ramp-vt.org.