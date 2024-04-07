Aleda Bliss at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Aleda Bliss is a Vermont-born and -raised performer, producer, songwriter, and poet. In her first appearance at Stage 33 Live, she presents an exclusive in-the-round listening party for her unreleased new album, “Every Song on This Playlist Is for You,” enhanced with performance and projection art.

The album, written on returning to her home state during the pandemic, was coproduced and recorded in Burlington, Vt., with indie-pop producer Christopher Hawthorn. She calls it “a striptease with grief… it’s about oppositional force, the way we simultaneously shed and bloom. And the patience that takes. And the tenderness. And the trust.”

In a media world that thrives on instant saves and replays, this listening party is an open invitation to sit together and ask the question, “How do we listen with no guaranteed repeat?”

Johnny Gifford and Trevor Robinson will open with largely improvised, unnerving, ambient, treated guitar and bass, maybe synthesizers, and maybe sax, and probably voice.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, at the door. Advance tickets guarantee entry. All ticket proceeds go to the performers. The show will take place on Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Stage 33 Live is located at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Admission is limited to 40; the event will be recorded and filmed.