“Age Successfully” health and benefits fair in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – In what promises to be a fun and informative day, Senior Solutions and Black River Good Neighbors Services will be hosting a fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the grounds of Good Neighbors at 37B Main Street, Ludlow, Vt., rain or shine. The fair will include free health screenings by North Star Health, food and nutritional program information such as 3SquaresVT and Meals on Wheels, Seasonal Heating Fuel applications for this upcoming winter, a free barbecue prepared by Trio Community Meals, arts programming, a Tai Chi demonstration, Anti-Scam information from the Sheriff’s Department, volunteer opportunities for seniors, Veteran support, and more. Representatives from Cricket phones will be on hand to distribute free phones. There will also be a raffle available for a basket donated by Willow Farm Pet Supplies to support the Foxy Fund, a Senior Solutions program that assists clients with veterinarian and pet food costs.

While these kinds of benefits fairs have been held in the larger river towns in the past, this is the first of its kind in Ludlow. For more information, please contact Suzanne Burge, Senior Solutions at 802-822-0498, or at Sburge@seniorsolutionsvt.org, or Krey Kellington, BRGNS, 802-228-3663, or at kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.