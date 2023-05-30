Acworth MusicFest 2023

Acworth, N.H. – The Acworth Village Store’s annual MusicFest is back. This year it is scheduled, rain or shine, for Saturday June 17, from 11 a.m. until dusk. Talented local musicians will be featured, and it promises to be another fabulous musical event. This year, MusicFest will feature Blue Collar Band, Best Revenge and Friends, Dan and Faith, Donnah in Flames, Pointless Culture, and more.

This year the grill will be cooking smoked ribs, hot dogs, hamburgers, and sausage, with lots of yummy sides. There will also be some homemade baked goods for sale. Along with great music and food, there will be craft vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact Mary Lord at the Village Store by calling 603-835-6547.

Entrance is free for this event and promises to be a wonderful day for all.

Summer Saturdays have begun as well, and continue through mid September, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come on over for some good dinner food and great music every Saturday night behind the Village Store. Keep an eye out for menus and musicians on the Acworth Village Store’s Facebook page emails.

The Acworth Village Store is run by the Acworth Community Project, which is a New Hampshire nonprofit organization. They hold one board meeting a month and have some interesting and fun plans for the upcoming year, which include historical and educational events and fundraising activities. If you’d like more information about this community-run village store, please contact Jim Neidert at 603-835-2453.

The Acworth Village Store is located at 1068 Route 123A, South Acworth, N.H. The phone number there is 603-835-6547. The website is www.acworthvillagestore.com, and you can also visit them on Facebook.