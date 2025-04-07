Accordion books workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to offer a fun workshop, “Easy Accordion Books with a Twist,” with Deborah Stuart, on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A favorite of handmade book artists, accordion books can be used in so many ways, and are fun to create. Their pages can close like a book with an actual cover, and open like a sculpture. In this workshop, you will learn two ways to make this structure. There will be a great assortment of papers and art tools for decorating the pages of the books you make.

No previous experience is necessary, but this would also work for those who have done some bookmaking and would like further skills. There is an accordion book created by Diane Kemble on the mantle in the Open Wall room that you can see. Yours will be your own unique style, but Kemble’s will give you the idea.

Register by Wednesday, April 19. The cost is discounted for gallery members.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the gallery’s Facebook, Instagram, or web page, www.galleryvault.org. Gallery at the VAULT is accessible.