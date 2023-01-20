A Night of True Stories returns to Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – A community favorite event that began its roots in 2013, A Night of True Stories is back at Main Street Arts, Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. A Night of True Stories grew out of the idea to offer an opportunity for locals who aspire to tell their stories the encouragement and support to get them on stage and tell them. Like The Moth format, the stories are true experiences, no more than 10 minutes long, and told without notes. For audiences, past stories have evoked empathy, laughter, reflection, and connection.

For our upcoming event, storytellers share their experiences with 1950 air raid drills, woolly bears, a fear of heights, following the heart and walking through open doors, mistaken identity, and a calling from God.

“Revealing one’s story on stage is an act of courage. A Night of True Stories is an unveiling of life experiences that not just impacts the storyteller but even more so those that come to listen” – Annesa Hartman, event coordinator.

Come join us! Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Bar service provided. Advance tickets are cheaper and recommended

For more information visit www.mainstreetarts.org or email at info@mainstreetarts.org