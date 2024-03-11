A celebration of Vermont films

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – A consortium of the Friends of the West River Trail and the Historical Societies of Londonderry and Weston banded together to present a celebration of feature movies filmed in Vermont. It began with a presentation by Amanda Gustin, a speaker from the Vermont Humanities Council, and on the staff of the Vermont Historical Society, on how Hollywood has portrayed Vermont.

Now it’s time to start showing the films she referenced – and more. Here’s the spring lineup.

On March 21, we will be showing “The Trouble with Harry.” The trouble with Harry is that he’s dead – and half the town thinks they’ve accidentally offed him. A rare, straight comedy from director Alfred Hitchcock, filmed in northern Vermont in 1955.

Then, on April 25, join us for “Hallelujah the Hills,” a gloriously funny and far-out farce about two great big overgrown boy scouts, who pratfall in love with the same girl – who dumps them both. Filmed partly right here in Londonderry, in 1963.

Finally, on may May 16, we will show “Baby Boom,” a romantic comedy about the “Tiger Lady” of Wall Street (Diane Keaton) who is “gifted” an infant, and winds up trading her career for motherhood, love, and applesauce in Vermont. “Baby Boom” was largely filmed in Peru.

All films will be shown at the South Londonderry Depot, on Route 100, at 7 p.m. There will be no cost to attend; donations will be accepted and shared between the three sponsoring organizations.

Hope to see you there.