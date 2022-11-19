44th Annual Putney Craft Tour

PUTNEY, Vt. – Putney, Vt. celebrates Thanksgiving with a “Weekend of Arts” on Nov 25, 26, & 27 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. highlighted by the Putney Craft Tour and late day and evening events at Sandglass Theater and Next Stage Arts. Meet 20 of Vermont’s most prominent makers—glass blowers, potters, jewelers, woodworker, painters and even artisan cheese and wine makers. Find that one-of-a-kind gift and buy direct from the artisan who made it. Part of the fun is meandering through the beautiful Vermont countryside, following the map to find these prominent craftspeople and view the works where they are conceived and created. Many artisans do demos. Visitors may start at Putney Mountain Winery, 8 Bellows Falls Rd. for a preview exhibition of the artisans’ works and to pick up maps and brochures. After touring during the day, plan to attend a performance at Sandglass Theater, and/or gallery opening at Next Stage Arts. Details: www.putneycrafts.com, www.facebook.com/Putney-Craft-Tour; www.sandglasstheater.org; www.nextstagearts.org