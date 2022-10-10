ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.

The music line up starts from 12–2 p.m. on Saturday with Low Lily. This string and vocal trio explores the roots and branches of American folk music with traditional influences and modern inspiration. Start with excellently matched vocals, add some world-class playing, sprinkle with raised-off-grid Americana and you get Low Lily. Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vt., the band has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two number one songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.

Cold Chocolate follows from 2:30–4:30 p.m. Cold Chocolate is a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk, and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own. Featuring Ethan Robbins on guitar, Ariel Bernstein on percussion, and backed by some of the music scene’s finest players, this group from Boston is impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond. Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows.

On Sunday, The Break Maids will jam from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. With their original Rock n’ Roll sound and a twist of Folk Punk, The Break Maids are “Straight off the hill” and over the top. The Break Maids offer glam-stomp music with three-part harmonies that Seven Days calls “ethereal, like a Greek Tragedy.”’ The Maids are Faith Wood on bass, Ida Mae Specker on percussion, and Emily Burkland on guitar.

The Stockwell Brothers round up the music from 1:45–3:30 p.m. The Stockwell Brothers are Green Mountain Newgrass artists. Their music spans traditional and progressive styles with banjo, alternative rhythms, and three-part harmonies. They cover bluegrass songs, finger picked acoustic guitar ballads, and Americana melodies riding world beat grooves with Celtic, jazzy, even neo-classical instrumentals.

Join us for some of the most creative crafters from all around the area and a delicious pie contest on Saturday. We are still accepting applications for both the pie contest and for craft vendors, but hurry, our spaces are filling up quickly. Find the information on www.gfrcc.org. We’ll have a great raffle with lots of prizes and lots of local food to tempt your taste buds. And, more entertainment in the field. Your senses will all come alive with the crisp autumn air, the sounds of great lyrics and tunes, the aromas of good cooking and a smile on your face that just won’t go away.

Follow the buffalo red-and-black plaid road signs to direct you to 34 Meeting House Road in Rockingham, Vt., for a fun fall festival for all ages. Receive an admission discount if you’re rocking flannel. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information, contact the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce at 17 Depot Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., or email info@gfrcc.org, visit www.gfrcc.org, or call 802-463-4280.