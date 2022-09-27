38th annual Ludlow Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The 38th annual Ludlow PTG Harvest Fair will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Black River Expeditionary School front lawn. The Fair will host crafters, artists, musicians, and food vendors. It will take place entirely outside, rain or shine.

The following vendors will be selling food, crafts, and goods at the Fair: Leap for Joy Quilting, Esdee, Ted’s Wicked BBQ Sauces, Peter Hedeka, Mary’s Homemade Crafts, Jackie’s Bakeshop, Lori’s Luxurious Nails, Holiday Wreaths, Usborne Books and More, Villa Boutique, Vermont Fire Rocks, Play Felt Vermont, Sandra Lombardi Pottery, 802 Heat Hot Sauce Co., Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, C.B. Blue Designs, Swisher Apparel, Chris’ Quilts, The New Line, Ashley Taylor Art, Bracken Glen Cottage, Handpicked by Rachel, Good Vibes Collectibles, Vermont ChagaChai LLC, Correll Communications, Wild Woods, Mamma Boocha, Angel Bones, Bratach Sith Studio, Karma Sanctuary, Jamaican Jewelz Catering LLC, New England Hot Fudge Co., and Gill Odd Fellow Home.