23rd annual Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. – The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival is back for its 23rd year, bringing together bluegrass enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate music, community, and the scenic beauty of Vermont. Scheduled from Wednesday, June 26 – Sunday, June 30, at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience with top-notch performances, engaging workshops, and family-friendly activities.

Utility sites are available at the gate on a first-come first-served basis. Multi-day and single-day passes are available online and at the gate.

Experience the best of bluegrass in the picturesque setting of the Green Mountains. The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival is a celebration of music, community, and tradition that you won’t want to miss.

For more information, visit www.jennybrookbluegrass.com, or contact Candi Sawyer at jennybrookbluegrass@gmail.com.