2024 Ray Massucco Concert Series debuts

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mark Erelli kicks off the 2024 Ray Massucco Concert Series at the Bellows Falls Opera House on Thursday, July 18, with a typically unique twist – instead of a band backing Erelli’s voice and guitar, he will be accompanied by a string quintet.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” confesses Erelli, “and this summer we were able to put together a run of shows that allowed for it. Me, my guitar, and a string quintet accompanying me on songs from throughout my catalog; in a word, ‘classy.’ These three shows will be in venues I’ve always wanted to headline, and will be really special evenings.”

Erelli, one of the most respected names in New England songwriting, burst onto the singer-songwriter scene in the 1990s with consummate guitar skills and a distinctive voice, wise beyond his years. Since then, he has established an enviable reputation as a sideman for Josh Ritter, Marc Cohn, and Paula Cole, producer of albums by Lori McKenna, member of bluegrass heroes Barnstar!, as well as creating compelling albums of Civil War-era songs, interpreting the work of the late New Hampshire tunesmith Bill Morrissey, and releasing a string of highly-regarded albums of self-penned material.

The series is named after Ray Massucco, a civic-minded attorney, part-time concert promoter, and full-time music lover, who passed away unexpectedly in September 2022. A group of Vermont friends who had worked with Massucco on Rockingham’s Roots on the River music festival quickly coalesced around the idea of a concert series. “Ray loved music,” says Ezra Veitch, production manager of Ray’s the Roof, presenter of the series in association with Next Stage Arts of Putney, “and Ray loved Bellows Falls. I think he’d be thrilled to see how successful the series was in 2023 and looks to be in 2024, as well.”

The 2024 series kicks off in July with the Erelli String Quintet with support act Phil Henry, continues Sunday, Aug. 4, with a matinee performance by Garrison Keillor, revs into high gear with a double bill of Ray Wylie Hubbard and Mary Gauthier on Sept. 28, and concludes with the Chris Smither Band on Nov. 14. Erelli played at Massucco’s Celebration of Life in 2023, and was specifically requested for an opera house show by the Massucco family.

The Bellows Falls Opera House is located at 7 Village Square, Bellows Falls, Vt. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show beings at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and information can be found at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com, or call 802-387-0102.