2024 Cavendish Community Calendar seeks photos

CAVENDISH, Vt. – For nearly 20 years the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association (CCCA) has produced a community calendar featuring photographs taken by Cavendish residents of Cavendish scenes. The theme for 2024 is “Cavendish Landscapes.” Photos of mountains, woodlands, gardens, meadows, rivers, buildings, and whatever landscape presents to you within Cavendish will be considered for publication.

All photos will be displayed in the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, and the public will be invited to vote on their favorites in June. The purpose of the calendar is to bring a greater appreciation and sense of pride about the town, which is the foundation of conservation and good stewardship. Pictures can include people or animals.

Whether you are a full-time or a part-time resident, and even if you have never taken a picture of a sight that you appreciate in Cavendish, this is your chance to capture what you enjoy and then to share it with the community.

Application procedures and rules are available at the CCCA website: www.cavendishccca.org. Please contact CCCA at CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com or call Robin at 802-259-2327 if you have questions.