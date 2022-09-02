2022 Chester Festival, Agricultural section and live music

CHESTER, Vt. – The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. The Festival will host an Agricultural Section featuring sheep dog herding demonstrations, apple cider pressing, and more, as well as live music, performed all day long. Here’s a rundown of what you’ll find:

Sheep dog herding demonstrations, hosted by Morse Brook Farm. Both days.

Live animal exhibits, sponsored by the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum. Saturday only.

Worm farm exhibit, hosted by Little Diggers VT. Both days.

“Dancin’ with the Honeybees” beekeeping exhibit and educational show for kids. Both days.

Farm games, offered throughout the day, such as needle in the haystack, pumpkin bowling, cow pie bingo, hay bale mazes, and potato sack racing. Both days.

The Mechanical Cow interactive demonstration, sponsored by Cabot Cheese Co. Both days.

Face painting and photo booth station. Both days.

Apple cider pressing, offered throughout the day. Both days.

“Birds of Prey” demonstration, sponsored by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. Sunday only.

The Festival will also be offering live music throughout Saturday and Sunday. The following is a lineup of the performers:

Saturday:

10 a.m. – Dustin Marshall.

1:30 p.m. – Tony Lee Thomas.

Sunday:

11 a.m. – Brooks Hubbard.

12:30 p.m. – Jenny Porter.

2 p.m. – Chris Pallutto.

You won’t want to miss any of these exciting programs, as well as a host of other food vendors, artisans, and demonstrations at the 2022 Chester Festival on the Green.