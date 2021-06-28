2021 Independence Day parades, fireworks, and festivities

FRIDAY, JULY 2 –

CHESTER, Vt. – On Friday, July 2, the Flea Market and Craft Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The American Legion Band of Brattleboro will play an outdoor concert, starting around 7 p.m. at the Legion Field, 635 Route 103 in Chester. Fireworks will follow the concert. The American Legion will be accepting donations before the show.

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Friday, July 2, fireworks are back at Magic Mountain, 495 Magic Mountain Access Rd. The Hot Rubber Monkey Band plays outside from 7-11 p.m. with spectacular Londonderry Fireworks Show at 9:30 p.m. There will be a slimmed down Tavern menu inside as well as grilled food available outside. No BYO beer or booze on the property.

SATURDAY, JULY 3 –

ASCUTNEY, Vt. – Fireworks will take place at dusk, Saturday, July 3 at Ascutney Outdoors, 449 Ski Tow Road. Food vendors and lively music between 6-9 p.m. Bring a picnic. No grills allowed.

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, July 3, the flea market and craft fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sons of the American Legion will be making a pig roast, and other food and refreshments will be available. Starting around 10 a.m., the Legion will host a horse pull at the Legion Field.

GRAFTON, Vt. – Vermont Symphony Orchestra is back, July 3, 2021 at 4 p.m., at 225 Townshend Rd., in Grafton. Experience a rich American patchwork quilt of colors, textures, and sounds as the VSO’s Woodwind Quartet takes the audience on a journey through 120 years of American music, from Tin Pan Alley to Carnegie Hall, from a bumpy bike ride with Alyssa Morris’s “Motion” to the fairgrounds with Amy Beach’s “Carnival.” This concert is made possible by generous support from Frances Alford, Sam Battaglino, Liisa Kissel, and the Music Performance Trust Fund. Admission is free.

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On July 3, fireworks will light up the Plymouth Notch sky once again. Join us at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, in Plymouth. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and are free to the public.

SUNDAY, JULY 4 –

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The excitement will begin at Monadnock Park at 6 p.m. with many local vendors on hand selling food, drinks, and novelty items. We are excited to have American Cheese as our feature entertainment playing rock and country hits from the ’50s to the ’80s. All of these fun events will lead up to the spectacular fireworks show presented by McGee Toyota at 9:30 p.m. Parking spaces will be available along Broad and Pleasant streets. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ClaremontParks.

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Saturday, July 3, the Londonderry Fourth of July parade begins at 11 a.m., starting at the Town Garage. It ends at The Mountain Marketplace.

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fireworks display will take place at Imery’s on East Hill Road and will begin at dusk Sunday, July 4. The best viewing may be found on South Hill, North Hill, West Hill, and Pleasant View Cemetery. Thank you to Imery’s Talc for sponsoring this year’s fireworks.

MONDAY, JULY 5 –

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Monday, July 5, from 5-10 p.m., celebrate Independence Day with kids entertainment, food vendors, and fireworks, sponsored by VTel, at Crown Point Country Club, 155 Golf Course Rd., in Springfield. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a charge for onsite parking – please have cash as there is no ATM. A live band will be playing all night.