2021 Brownsville Independence Day Celebrations

W. WINDSOR, Vt. – The Independence Day Committee in West Windsor is excited to announce with cautious optimism, great enthusiasm, and encouragement from the West Windsor Selectboard, we’re full speed ahead for a grand Brownsville Independence Day Celebration in 2021!

On Saturday, July 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a community breakfast, lively music, games, a bouncy house, diverse food vendors, crafts, a book sale, and a Gala Parade at 1 p.m. The Mt. Sinai Shriners Clown Unit will be participating in the parade this year. In the evening, we will all enjoy music, food, family picnics – no barbecues, and spectacular fireworks at dusk.

Participating organizations include many area volunteer Fire Departments, the Windsor Police Department, the West Windsor Historical Society, the Mary L. Blood Library, Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, Brownsville Community Church, Ascutney Outdoors, Mt. Ascutney Hospital, the Moonlighters Snowmobile Club, the Albert Bridge School, members of our equestrian community, and more.

Families from across the region in both Vermont and New Hampshire have enjoyed the Independence Day festivities here for many years. To make this year’s celebration a reality, volunteers are needed. Contact the IDC Committee at BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com if you would like to become a volunteer at any level.

The 2021 Independence Day Committee is selling festive t-shirts in red, white, and blue prior to the July 3 celebrations so folks can wear them on the big day. Anyone wishing to purchase t-shirts can contact Bill and Linda Ley at 802-484-3200 or ParrisHill@comcast.net. Shirts can be picked up Saturday, June 26 or Sunday, June 27. Buyers will be advised time and location when placing their order.

If you would like to donate to the Independence Day Committee, online donations may be made at www.fundrazr.com/BrownsvilleIDC. You can also mail a check made payable to “Brownsville IDC” to P.O. Box 37, Brownsville, VT 05037.

We’d like to recognize the generous sponsors who play a very big part in the success of this celebration, including DLX Excavating, Doolittle’s Print Serve, 4 Generations, Ennis Construction, Kurtzhalz Excavation, Leland Company, Mascoma Bank, Parris Hill Farm, Prudential Living, Seth Warren Real Estate, Tami’s Headlines, Windsor Station Restaurant, and Windsor Wine and Spirits.

It is always possible that Covid-19 complications may arise which may result in a scaling back of the celebration. We will follow the protocols in place at the time, but for now it’s “full speed ahead!”