13th Annual Blue Flames Concert

WESTON, Vt. – On Friday Aug. 19, from 4–6 p.m., everyone is invited to come to Weston’s Town Green for the 13th Annual Blue Flames Steel Band Concert. Come listen to a free concert by the enchanting Blue Flames Steel Band who, for the 13th year, are donating their talent and time to a festive community celebration. Bring a picnic, family, and friends.

Come to honor the nine pioneer women who, 136 years ago, turned a smelly frog pond and muddy swamp into what is now called the most beautiful Town Green in Vermont.

Most of all, come for the fun of celebration and sharing spirit of community. The “Ladies of the Green” in the spirit of their ancestors, welcome all to join in the fun, and especially thank the Blue Flames for their participation, amazing good will, and support.

The rain date will be Friday, Aug. 26.