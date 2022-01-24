Winter sports schedule, Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

MONDAY, JAN. 31 –

Boys basketball –

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

 

Girls basketball –

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

 

TUESDAY, FEB. 1 –

Girls basketball –

Leland & Grey at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 –

Boys basketball –

Fall Mountain at Newport, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

 

Girls basketball –

Newport at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

 

THURSDAY, FEB. 3 –

Boys basketball –

Springfield at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

 

FRIDAY, FEB. 4 –

Boys basketball –

Monadnock at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

 

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Monadnock, 6 p.m.

Rivendell Academy at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 7 p.m.

 

SATURDAY, FEB. 5 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 2:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Springfield, 7:30 p.m.

 

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Poultney, 2:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

 

MONDAY, FEB. 7 –

Boys basketball –

Mascenic at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.

 

Girls basketball –

Fall Mountain at Mascenic, 6:30 p.m.

