Winter sports schedule, Jan. 30-Feb. 8

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!
THURSDAY, JAN. 30 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Mill River at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31 –
Boys basketball
Green Mountain at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Mill River, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 3 –
Girls basketball
Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Black River, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4 –
Boys basketball
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Proctor at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 –
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Black River, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Green Mountain at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Proctor at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7 –
Boys basketball
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fall Mountain at Gilford, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8 –
Boys basketball
Leland & Gray at Mount Saint Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at Rivendell, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Otter Valley, 3:30 p.m.