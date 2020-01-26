Winter sports schedule, Jan. 30-Feb. 8

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!

THURSDAY, JAN. 30 –

Boys basketball

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Long Trail, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Mill River at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 31 –

Boys basketball

Green Mountain at Rivendell, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Mill River, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Black River, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 3 –

Girls basketball

Brattleboro at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Rivendell at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Black River, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 4 –

Boys basketball

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Proctor at Black River, 6:30 p.m.

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fall Mountain at Stevens, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at West Rutland, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 –

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 7 p.m.

Blue Mountain at Black River, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 6 –

Boys basketball

Bellows Falls at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Green Mountain at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Proctor at Black River, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 7 –

Boys basketball

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fall Mountain at Gilford, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 8 –

Boys basketball

Leland & Gray at Mount Saint Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at West Rutland, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Rivendell, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 3:30 p.m.