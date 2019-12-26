Winter sports schedule, Jan. 2-11

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!

THURSDAY, JAN. 2 –

Girls basketball

Mount Anthony at Springfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3 –

Boys basketball

Hillsboro-Deering at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 6:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Mill River, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Proctor, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4 –

Boys basketball

Arlington at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Black River at Sharon Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Otter Valley at Springfield, 2:30 p.m.

Poultney at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 6 –

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Mount Saint Joseph at Leland & Gray, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 7 –

Boys basketball

Black River at Mid-Vermont Christian, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Poultney at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Stevens at Fall Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 –

Girls basketball

Springfield at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 9 –

Boys basketball

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Hopkinton, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 10 –

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at West Rutland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Hopkinton at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Saint Joseph at Black River, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 11 –

Boys basketball

Black River at Long Trail, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 1:30 p.m.