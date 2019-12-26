Winter sports schedule, Jan. 2-11

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!
THURSDAY, JAN. 2 –
Girls basketball
Mount Anthony at Springfield, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3 –
Boys basketball
Hillsboro-Deering at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 6:30 p.m.
Green Mountain at Mill River, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Proctor, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4 –
Boys basketball
Arlington at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Black River at Sharon Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Otter Valley at Springfield, 2:30 p.m.
Poultney at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 6 –
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Mount Saint Joseph at Leland & Gray, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7 –
Boys basketball
Black River at Mid-Vermont Christian, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Poultney at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Stevens at Fall Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 –
Girls basketball
Springfield at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 9 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Hopkinton, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10 –
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Hopkinton at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Saint Joseph at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11 –
Boys basketball
Black River at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 1:30 p.m.