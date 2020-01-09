Winter sports schedule, Jan. 16-25

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!
THURSDAY, JAN. 16 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17 –
Boys basketball
Fall Mountain at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Mid-Vermont Christian at Black River, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Mill River, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Proctor at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Hartford, 2:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain at Black River, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 20 –
Boys basketball
Springfield at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Black River at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Mount Saint Joseph at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Leland and Gray, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21 –
Boys basketball
Green Mountain at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Springfield at Otter Valley, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22 –
Boys basketball
Springfield at Otter Valley, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Black River at Blue Mountain, 7 p.m.
Newfound at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23 –
Boys basketball
Leland and Gray at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fair Haven at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Leland and Gray at Poultney, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 24 –
Boys basketball
Black River at Poultney, 7 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Mascenic, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.
Black River at Websterville Baptist Christian, 6 p.m.
Long Trail School at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.