Winter Sports Schedule, Feb. 8 – Feb. 14

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

TUESDAY, FEB. 8 –

Boys basketball –

Leland & Gray at Rivendell Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Fair Haven at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at West Rutland, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10 –

Boys basketball –

Rivendell Academy at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11 –

Boys basketball –

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield at Mount Anthony, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12 –

Boys basketball –

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls at Poultney, 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 14 –

Boys basketball –

Bellows Falls at Mill River, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball –

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.