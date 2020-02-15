Winter sports schedule, Feb. 20-28

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!

THURSDAY, FEB. 20 –

Boys basketball

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Black River at Poultney, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 21 –

Boys basketball

Black River at West Rutland, 7 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Newport, 7 p.m.

Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 22 –

Boys basketball

Green Mountain at Springfield, 2:30 p.m.

Springfield at Otter Valley, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 25 –

Boys basketball

Conant at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Leland & Gray at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

Otter Valley at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Rivendell at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 27 –

Girls basketball

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Twin Valley at Black River, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 28 –

Girls basketball

Bellows Falls at Rivendell, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Windsor, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

White River Valley at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.