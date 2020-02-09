Winter sports schedule, Feb. 13-22

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!
THURSDAY, FEB. 13 –
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14 –
Boys basketball
Bellows Falls at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Raymond at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Sharon at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
White River Valley at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Springfield at Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15 –
Boys basketball
Blue Mountain at Black River, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY, FEB. 17 –
Girls basketball
Leland & Gray at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Mill River at Springfield, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEB. 18 –
Boys basketball
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Poultney at Black River, 6:30 p.m.
Rivendell at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Twin Valley at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
White River Valley at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Conant at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19 –
Girls basketball
Black River at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEB. 20 –
Boys basketball
Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Black River at Poultney, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEB. 21 –
Boys basketball
Black River at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Newport, 7 p.m.
Green Mountain at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Fair Haven, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 22 –
Boys basketball
Springfield at Otter Valley, 1 p.m.