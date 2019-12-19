Winter sports schedule, Dec. 27 – Jan. 4

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!

FRIDAY, DEC. 27 –

Boys basketball

Arlington at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Green Mountain at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Mill River, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28 –

Girls basketball

Windsor at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 30 –

Boys basketball

Blue Mountain at Black River, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Arlington, 7 p.m.

West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 2 –

Girls basketball

Mount Anthony at Springfield, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 3 –

Boys basketball

Hillsboro-Deering at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 6:30 p.m.

Green Mountain at Mill River, 7 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Proctor, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 4 –

Boys basketball

Arlington at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Black River at Sharon Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Otter Valley at Springfield, 2:30 p.m.

Poultney at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.