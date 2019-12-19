Winter sports schedule, Dec. 27 – Jan. 4

REGION – For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you have any sports news or photos from a recent game, submit them to editor@vermontjournal.com, and we may include them in the next paper!
FRIDAY, DEC. 27 –
Boys basketball
Arlington at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Leland & Gray, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Green Mountain at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Mill River, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28 –
Girls basketball
Windsor at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 30 –
Boys basketball
Blue Mountain at Black River, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Arlington, 7 p.m.
West Rutland at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2 –
Girls basketball
Mount Anthony at Springfield, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3 –
Boys basketball
Hillsboro-Deering at Fall Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Fall Mountain at Hillsboro-Deering, 6:30 p.m.
Green Mountain at Mill River, 7 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Proctor, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4 –
Boys basketball
Arlington at Bellows Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Black River at Sharon Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Otter Valley at Springfield, 2:30 p.m.
Poultney at Leland & Gray, 2:30 p.m.