Wednesdays on Wheels kicks off 2020 cycling season

REGION – Wednesdays on Wheels kicks off its 2020 season Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in West Arlington. WOW rides will take place every Wednesday from now through early fall.

If you are interested in cycling with a group of collegial and energetic cyclists, email David Nichols at davidanichols@myfairpoint.net to receive weekly notifications and route information. WOW is a great way to meet new friends and explore the scenic vistas of Southwest Vermont and beyond.

On a bike ride it’s easy to observe “social distance” and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Rides are moderate in length, usually 14-20 miles, and range from easy to moderate difficulty. Starting time is 9:30 a.m. There is no cost. The only requirements are wearing a helmet, showing up on time – or close to on time – and having fun. The 2020 season includes rides in Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Shaftsbury, Londonderry, Rupert, and Wallingford plus Cambridge, Salem, and Shushan, N.Y.

WOW has been leading cycling outings for over 20 years across local communities. Originally organized by the Newcomers Club of Manchester, WOW cyclers gather each week to share the experience of cycling and appreciation of the quiet landscapes and rolling hills of Southwest Vermont and Washington County, N.Y. The cycling routes have been carefully mapped and planned to provide everyone a safe and enjoyable experience.

WOW welcomes newcomers and the participation of all ages and all levels of experience.