Vermont High School Bowling standings as of Jan. 4, 2020

REGION – As of Jan. 4, 2020, the following is the standings for Vermont high school bowling.

Windsor, 24 points Randolph, 22 points South Burlington, 21 points Fair Haven, 19 points Essex, 19 points Brattleboro, 14 points White River, 14 points Burlington, 13 points Hartford, 11 points Enosburg, 9 points Springfield, 8 points

The top ten individual averages as of Jan. 4, 2020.

Howard Stockwell, Randolph, 219.2

Cean Lieberman, Hartford, 207.2

Joseph Warner, Randolph, 194.3

Matt Campbell, South Burlington, 193.8

Gilbert Rayce, Windsor, 193.3

Grayson Frazer, Windsor, 184.3

Carrie Usher, Windsor, 179.5

Aaron Murakami, South Burlington, 175.5

Ben Diamondstone, Brattleboro, 174.0

Julius Dodson, Burlington, 173.2

The top 32 bowlers advance to the Individual Championship to be held Feb. 22, 2020 at Rutland Bowlerama.

MEET SCHEDULE

Saturday, Jan. 18

Enosburg, South Burlington, and Randolph at Dairy Center in Enosburg Center, Vt., 9 a.m.

Hartford, Essex, Fair Haven, and Brattleboro at Maple Lanes in Claremont, N.H., 12 p.m.

White River Valley, Burlington, Springfield, and Windsor at Valley Bowl in Randolph, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Burlington, Enosburg, and Springfield at Sparetime in Colchester, Vt., 8:30 a.m.

Fair Haven, Windsor, Essex, White River Valley at Twin City in Barre, Vt., 9 a.m.

Hartford, South Burlington, Randolph, and Brattleboro at Maple Lanes in Claremont, N.H., 9 a.m.