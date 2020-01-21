Vermont High School Bowling standings as of Jan. 11, 2020

REGION – As of Jan. 11, 2020, the following is the standings for Vermont high school bowling.
- 1st, Windsor, 36
- 2nd, South Burlington, 33
- 3rd, Randolph, 32
- 4th, Fair Haven, 30
- 5th, Essex, 28
- 6th, Brattleboro, 23
- 7th, White River, 20
- 8th, Burlington, 19
- 9th, Enosburg, 15
- 10th, Hartford, 14
- 11th, Springfield, 11
The top 10 individual averages:
- Howard Stockwell, Randolph, 216.5
- Cean Lieberman, Hartford, 211.5
- Joseph Warner, Randolph, 204.5
- Rayce Gilbert, Windham, 196.8
- Grayson Frazer, Windham, 191.9
- Matt Campbell, South Burlington, 182.7
- Aaron Murakami, South Burlington, 180.0
- Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven, 172.4
- Daniel Raboin, South Burlington, 171.4
- Julius Dodson, Burlington, 170.9
Meet schedule:
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Burlington, Enosburg, and Springfield at Sparetime in Colchester, Vt., 8:30 a.m.
- Fair Haven, Windsor, Essex, White River Valley at Twin City in Barre, Vt., 9 a.m.
- Hartford, South Burlington, Randolph, and Brattleboro at Maple Lanes in Claremont, N.H., 9 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Enosburg, Essex, South Burlington, and Burlington at Dairy Center in Enosburg Center, Vt. 9 a.m.
- Brattleboro, Windsor, Fair Haven, and Hartford at Brattleboro Bowl in Brattleboro, Vt., 10 a.m.
- White River Valley, Randolph, and Springfield at Valley Bowl in Randolph, Vt., 1 p.m.