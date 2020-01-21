Vermont High School Bowling standings as of Jan. 11, 2020

REGION – As of Jan. 11, 2020, the following is the standings for Vermont high school bowling.

  • 1st, Windsor, 36
  • 2nd, South Burlington, 33
  • 3rd, Randolph, 32
  • 4th, Fair Haven, 30
  • 5th, Essex, 28
  • 6th, Brattleboro, 23
  • 7th, White River, 20
  • 8th, Burlington, 19
  • 9th, Enosburg, 15
  • 10th, Hartford, 14
  • 11th, Springfield, 11

The top 10 individual averages:

  • Howard Stockwell, Randolph, 216.5
  • Cean Lieberman, Hartford, 211.5
  • Joseph Warner, Randolph, 204.5
  • Rayce Gilbert, Windham, 196.8
  • Grayson Frazer, Windham, 191.9
  • Matt Campbell, South Burlington, 182.7
  • Aaron Murakami, South Burlington, 180.0
  • Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven, 172.4
  • Daniel Raboin, South Burlington, 171.4
  • Julius Dodson, Burlington, 170.9

Meet schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 25

  • Burlington, Enosburg, and Springfield at Sparetime in Colchester, Vt., 8:30 a.m.
  • Fair Haven, Windsor, Essex, White River Valley at Twin City in Barre, Vt., 9 a.m.
  • Hartford, South Burlington, Randolph, and Brattleboro at Maple Lanes in Claremont, N.H., 9 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

  • Enosburg, Essex, South Burlington, and Burlington at Dairy Center in Enosburg Center, Vt. 9 a.m.
  • Brattleboro, Windsor, Fair Haven, and Hartford at Brattleboro Bowl in Brattleboro, Vt., 10 a.m.
  • White River Valley, Randolph, and Springfield at Valley Bowl in Randolph, Vt., 1 p.m.
Back To Top