Vermont High School Bowling standings as of Jan. 11, 2020

REGION – As of Jan. 11, 2020, the following is the standings for Vermont high school bowling.

1st, Windsor, 36

2nd, South Burlington, 33

3rd, Randolph, 32

4th, Fair Haven, 30

5th, Essex, 28

6th, Brattleboro, 23

7th, White River, 20

8th, Burlington, 19

9th, Enosburg, 15

10th, Hartford, 14

11th, Springfield, 11

The top 10 individual averages:

Howard Stockwell, Randolph, 216.5

Cean Lieberman, Hartford, 211.5

Joseph Warner, Randolph, 204.5

Rayce Gilbert, Windham, 196.8

Grayson Frazer, Windham, 191.9

Matt Campbell, South Burlington, 182.7

Aaron Murakami, South Burlington, 180.0

Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven, 172.4

Daniel Raboin, South Burlington, 171.4

Julius Dodson, Burlington, 170.9

Meet schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 25

Burlington, Enosburg, and Springfield at Sparetime in Colchester, Vt., 8:30 a.m.

Fair Haven, Windsor, Essex, White River Valley at Twin City in Barre, Vt., 9 a.m.

Hartford, South Burlington, Randolph, and Brattleboro at Maple Lanes in Claremont, N.H., 9 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1