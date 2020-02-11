Vermont High School Bowling standings as of Feb. 1, 2020

REGION – As of Feb. 1, 2020, the following is the standings for Vermont high school bowling:

1st, South Burlington, 67

2nd, Windsor, 66

3rd, Fair Haven, 64

4th Randolph, 64

5th, Essex, 53

6th, Burlington, 41

7th, Brattleboro, 39

8th, Enosburg, 36

9th, White River, 35

10th, Springfield, 31

11th, Hartford, 26

The top 10 individual averages:

Howard Stockwell, Randolph, 216.6

Cean Lieberman, Hartford, 201.9

Rayce Gilbert, Windsor, 196.3

Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven, 193.5

Joseph Warner, Randolph, 192.1

Julius Dodson, Burlington, 191.1

Grayson Frazer, Windsor, 187.8

Matt Campbell, South Burlington, 185.5

Nick Snide, Fair Haven, 182.5

Courtney LaFleche, South Burlington, 180.5

Meet schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 15

South Burlington, Windsor, Hartford, and Burlington at Sparetime in Colchester, Vt., 8:30 a.m.

Enosburg, Essex, and Springfield at Sparetime in Colchester, Vt., 9 a.m.

Fair Haven, Randolph, Brattleboro, and White River Valley at Rutland Bowlerama in Rutland, Vt., 4:30 p.m.

The top 32 bowlers advance to Individual Championship to be held Feb. 22, 2020 at Rutland Bowlerama at 10 a.m. Top 32 bowlers will be determined after the Feb. 15 meets.