Top 32 individual bowlers standings as of Feb. 8, 2020

RUTLAND, Vt. – The top 32 bowlers advance to Individual Championship to be held Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rutland Bowlerama in Rutland, Vt.
Top 32 bowlers
- 1 – Howard Stockwell, Randolph
- 2 – Cean Lieberman, Hartford
- 3 – Joseph Warner, Randolph
- 4 – Rayce Gilbert, Windsor
- 5 – Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven
- 6 – Julius Dodson, Burlington
- 7 – Grayson Frazer, Windsor
- 8 – Nick Snide, Fair Haven
- 9 – Dylan Foster, Springfield
- 10 – Courtney LaFleche, South Burlington
- 11 – Matt Campbell, South Burlington
- 12 – Aaron Murakami, South Burlington
- 13 – Ben Sprenger, Essex
- 14 – Christopher Mulheron, Enosburg
- 15 – Adam Messier, Randolph
- 16 – Cory Giannelli, Essex
- 17 – Daniel Raboin, South Burlington
- 18 – Carrie Usher, Windsor
- 19 – Brayton Bailey, Windsor
- 20 – Cobe Mager, Brattleboro
- 21 – Josh Kennedy, Fair Haven
- 22 – Jacob Underhill, Windsor
- 23 – Logan Morrisette, Essex
- 24 – Jackson Campbell, South Burlington
- 25 – Brendon Tuohy, Fair Haven
- 26 – Ben Diamondstone, Brattleboro
- 27 – Will Kuypers, Burlington
- 28 – Ben Lane, Brattleboro
- 29 – Max Duffy, South Burlington
- 30 – Nate Forgan, South Burlington
- 31 – Nolan Lane, Burlington
- 32 – Hannah Bryan, White River Valley
Alternates
- First Alternate – Cody Reed, Burlington
- Second Alternate – Cooper Smith, Burlington
- Third Alternate – Jackson Stewart, Randolph
- Fourth Alternate – Patrick Kelley, Windsor
Vermont high school bowling standings as of Feb. 8, 2020
- 1 – Windsor, 78
- 2 – Fair Haven, 76
- 3 – Randolph, 73
- 4 – South Burlington, 72
- 5 – Essex, 62
- 6 – Brattleboro, 48
- 7 – Burlington, 47
- 8 – Enosburg, 40
- 9 – White River Valley, 40
- 10 – Springfield, 40
- 11 – Hartford, 32
The Vermont State Team Championships take place March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Twin City Bowling Center in Barre, Vt.