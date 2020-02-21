Top 32 individual bowlers standings as of Feb. 8, 2020

RUTLAND, Vt. – The top 32 bowlers advance to Individual Championship to be held Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rutland Bowlerama in Rutland, Vt.

Top 32 bowlers

1 – Howard Stockwell, Randolph

2 – Cean Lieberman, Hartford

3 – Joseph Warner, Randolph

4 – Rayce Gilbert, Windsor

5 – Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven

6 – Julius Dodson, Burlington

7 – Grayson Frazer, Windsor

8 – Nick Snide, Fair Haven

9 – Dylan Foster, Springfield

10 – Courtney LaFleche, South Burlington

11 – Matt Campbell, South Burlington

12 – Aaron Murakami, South Burlington

13 – Ben Sprenger, Essex

14 – Christopher Mulheron, Enosburg

15 – Adam Messier, Randolph

16 – Cory Giannelli, Essex

17 – Daniel Raboin, South Burlington

18 – Carrie Usher, Windsor

19 – Brayton Bailey, Windsor

20 – Cobe Mager, Brattleboro

21 – Josh Kennedy, Fair Haven

22 – Jacob Underhill, Windsor

23 – Logan Morrisette, Essex

24 – Jackson Campbell, South Burlington

25 – Brendon Tuohy, Fair Haven

26 – Ben Diamondstone, Brattleboro

27 – Will Kuypers, Burlington

28 – Ben Lane, Brattleboro

29 – Max Duffy, South Burlington

30 – Nate Forgan, South Burlington

31 – Nolan Lane, Burlington

32 – Hannah Bryan, White River Valley

Alternates

First Alternate – Cody Reed, Burlington

Second Alternate – Cooper Smith, Burlington

Third Alternate – Jackson Stewart, Randolph

Fourth Alternate – Patrick Kelley, Windsor

Vermont high school bowling standings as of Feb. 8, 2020

1 – Windsor, 78

2 – Fair Haven, 76

3 – Randolph, 73

4 – South Burlington, 72

5 – Essex, 62

6 – Brattleboro, 48

7 – Burlington, 47

8 – Enosburg, 40

9 – White River Valley, 40

10 – Springfield, 40

11 – Hartford, 32

The Vermont State Team Championships take place March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Twin City Bowling Center in Barre, Vt.