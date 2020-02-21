Top 32 individual bowlers standings as of Feb. 8, 2020

RUTLAND, Vt. – The top 32 bowlers advance to Individual Championship to be held Feb. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rutland Bowlerama in Rutland, Vt.

Springfield High School team. Photo provided

Top 32 bowlers

  • 1 – Howard Stockwell, Randolph
  • 2 – Cean Lieberman, Hartford
  • 3 – Joseph Warner, Randolph
  • 4 – Rayce Gilbert, Windsor
  • 5 – Jacob Pickielnok, Fair Haven
  • 6 – Julius Dodson, Burlington
  • 7 – Grayson Frazer, Windsor
  • 8 – Nick Snide, Fair Haven
  • 9 – Dylan Foster, Springfield
  • 10 – Courtney LaFleche, South Burlington
  • 11 – Matt Campbell, South Burlington
  • 12 – Aaron Murakami, South Burlington
  • 13 – Ben Sprenger, Essex
  • 14 – Christopher Mulheron, Enosburg
  • 15 – Adam Messier, Randolph
  • 16 – Cory Giannelli, Essex
  • 17 – Daniel Raboin, South Burlington
  • 18 – Carrie Usher, Windsor
  • 19 – Brayton Bailey, Windsor
  • 20 – Cobe Mager, Brattleboro
  • 21 – Josh Kennedy, Fair Haven
  • 22 – Jacob Underhill, Windsor
  • 23 – Logan Morrisette, Essex
  • 24 – Jackson Campbell, South Burlington
  • 25 – Brendon Tuohy, Fair Haven
  • 26 – Ben Diamondstone, Brattleboro
  • 27 – Will Kuypers, Burlington
  • 28 – Ben Lane, Brattleboro
  • 29 – Max Duffy, South Burlington
  • 30 – Nate Forgan, South Burlington
  • 31 – Nolan Lane, Burlington
  • 32 – Hannah Bryan, White River Valley
Windsor High School team. Photo provided

Alternates

  • First Alternate – Cody Reed, Burlington
  • Second Alternate – Cooper Smith, Burlington
  • Third Alternate – Jackson Stewart, Randolph
  • Fourth Alternate – Patrick Kelley, Windsor

  Vermont high school bowling standings as of Feb. 8, 2020

  • 1 – Windsor, 78
  • 2 – Fair Haven, 76
  • 3 – Randolph, 73
  • 4 – South Burlington, 72
  • 5 – Essex, 62
  • 6 – Brattleboro, 48
  • 7 – Burlington, 47
  • 8 – Enosburg, 40
  • 9 – White River Valley, 40
  • 10 – Springfield, 40
  • 11 – Hartford, 32

The Vermont State Team Championships take place March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Twin City Bowling Center in Barre, Vt.

