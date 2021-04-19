The Collaborative West River Trail Run

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Between May 21 and June 4, 2021, The Collaborative will host their annual West River Trail Run fundraising event. The event will be virtual to accommodate Covid-19 precautions. Racers will have two weeks to run their race to ensure everyone can run at their own convenience and practice safe distancing.

To register, please visit The Collaborative’s website under the West River Trail Run for the link and other information www.thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun. The registration fee this year. All registered participants will be sent a link to upload their results. Participants have until June 4 at 5 p.m. to register or submit their results.

All participants will receive a specialized race medal with an updated logo and a Collaborative water bottle. Participants will have a unique opportunity to celebrate the history of the West River Trail June 5 as we come together at the Jamaica Historical Foundation www.jamaicahf.info to pick up race bags. Race participants will be treated to a specially curated exhibit about the West River Trail.

Our Virtual West River Trail Run participants have two ways to race – either the “11 Miles of Trouble” or 5k. Walk, jog, or run your distance on the trail, road, or treadmill. All proceeds go to The Collaborative, a nonprofit implementing healthy activities for youth in the Southern Vermont communities.

For runners meeting Vermont’s Covid parameters and who want to run the West River Trail.

Option 1 – 11 Miles of Trouble: Complete the entire 11-mile trail. Starting in South Londonderry, the trail follows the West River and ends in Jamaica State Park. It’s an amazing trail and we encourage any outdoor enthusiasts to participate or spectate.

Option 2 – 5k Trail Race: The in-person 5k is an out and back starting in Jamaica State Park. Runners will enjoy the woodsy scenery as they follow the West River.

Last year the race became international with a runner from the United Kingdom and had runners from eight states! The Collaborative welcomes participants to complete 11-mile or 5k runs in their own backyard or favorite trail.

Virtual challenges have become increasingly popular over the last few years and gained more interest at the beginning of 2020. All options are great for any age or skill level. Much like a real-life race, participants can get outside and get moving. Participants choose target distance goals and can set their own pace. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie@thecollaborative.us.

The West River Trail Run is an annual FRIENDraiser to help support The Collaborative’s long-standing programs and initiatives such as the Extended Day Program, the Refuse to Use Program, and Collaborative Summer Camp.