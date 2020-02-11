Terrier boys and girls defeat White River Valley

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, Feb. 4, Bellows Falls boys defeated White River Valley at home, 46-36. Ryan Kelley contributed 16 points, Jon Terry had 11, and Dylan Clark had 8. The Terriers move to 9-5.

Coach John Hollar commented, “We defended well in the fourth period and looked up the floor. We were also far more consistent with our closeouts during this game as opposed to our first game with them earlier this season. The eight three-point shots they hit up there in the second half taught us an important lesson, and we hedged very well on the screen and roll. Coach James has done a superb job improving our zone offense.”

Coach Hollar also noted that the Bellows Falls JV team moved to 10-3 with a 65-48 win over White River Valley. Sophomore Owen Laross, who stands tall at six feet five inches, led the way with 14 points on the night.

Due to a wintery mix over the next several days, the Terriers’ game at Fall Mountain, originally scheduled for Feb. 6, had been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 12. Likewise, their Friday, Feb. 7 home game against Green Mountain was postponed.

On Monday, Feb. 10, the Lady Terriers took their turn to host White River Valley and won 65-39, bringing their overall record to 10-5.

Coach Todd Well said, “We had a great bounce back game from losing on Saturday to a good West Rutland team. Emily Bazin led the team with eight boards. It is her fourth game in a row with 8-plus boards. Emily continues to work very hard in practice and it is great to see it starting to pay off.”

Bazin contributed 11 points on the night. Her teammates also added big numbers, including Taylor Goodell 24, Maya Waryas 12, and Molly Potter 10.

Hannah White led White River Valley with 18 points.

The Bellows Falls girls travel to Green Mountain Thursday, Feb. 13.