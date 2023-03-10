Stingrays Swim Team celebrates success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On the weekend of Feb. 4 and 5, the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays youth swim team traveled to the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction to compete in the Silvers Championship Swimming Meet. This meet was for swimmers who achieved qualifying times this season. Stingrays’ participants included Ashton White, 7, Autumn Lord, 10, Oliver Lord, 10, Noah Waterman, 12, Berkley Hutchins, 17, and Janie Thompson, 18.

Ashton White, in his second meet as a Stingray, swam the 25-yard freestyle in 19.63 seconds, which qualified him for the New England Age Group championship. During the meet, Ashton also achieved a personal best time of 45.73 in the 50-yard freestyle and swam the 25-yard backstroke in 26.45 seconds. Ashton will be competing in the New England B Championship Meet on March 11 and 12 at the University of New Hampshire.

Autumn Lord swam four events during the Silvers Championship and achieved personal best times in every event, 40.02 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 50.02 seconds in the 50-yard breaststroke, 1:50.74 in the 100-yard breaststroke, and 53.96 seconds in the 50-yard butterfly.

Oliver Lord achieved his personal best times in three of his five events, including 36.80 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 1:24.63 in the 100-yard freestyle, and 49.14 in the 50-yard breaststroke. His other race times were 47.28 in the 50-yard butterfly and 45.95 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke. Oliver qualified to compete in the upcoming New England B Championships.

Noah Waterman also qualified for the New England B Championship meet for ages 12 and under with a personal best time of 33.94 seconds in the 50-yard backstroke. In all his other events, Noah swam personal best times, including 29.44 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 1:05.06 in the 100-yard freestyle, 1:17.53 in the 100-yard backstroke, 49.35 in the 50-yard breaststroke, and 36.45 in the 50-yard butterfly.

Janie Thompson, a Stingrays senior, gave an outstanding performance, swimming the 50-yard freestyle in 28.03 seconds.

Berkley Hutchins, also a member of Stingrays senior team and New England Age Group Championships qualifier, achieved a personal best in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:18.21. She also swam the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:49.48.

“I’m so impressed with these terrific, young athletes who embraced the spirit of competition with such drive and enthusiasm,” says Stingrays coach Rick Matthews. “We teach that winning is not just being the best, but becoming the best you can be in whatever you do. Our Stingrays did just that at the Silvers Championship, encouraging one another and having a lot of fun in the process.”

The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays are coached by Rick Matthews and Ann Thompson at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center in Springfield, Vt. The winter 2023 season will wrap up in March. The summer 2023 season will begin in mid-June with registration opening in May.

For more information, call 802-885-2568, email info@edgarmay.org, or visit www.edgarmay.org.