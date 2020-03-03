Stingrays perform well at New England Swim Championships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Connecticut River Valley Stingrays swim team recently swam at the 2020 New England Regionals Championship Meet at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center. Five months of winter practice produced many personal best times, some of which qualified for further championship meets. The Stingrays team swims at the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center in Springfield, Vt., under the direction of head coach Ann Thompson and assistant coach Rick Matthews.

Berkley Hutchins, 14, qualified for the New England Swimming 11-14 age group Championships Feb. 28 at the WPI pool in Worcester, Mass. Her event was 100 breast with a time of 1:12:43. She also qualified for the New England Swimming Silvers Championship in March in the 200 breast, 100 breast, 100 back, 100 free, and 50 free.

Janie Thompson, 15, qualified for the New England Swimming Silvers Championship in March in the 50 free and had a personal best in the 100 back.

Rowan Caulkins, 12, qualified for the New England Swimming Silvers Championship in March in the 50 free and had personal bests in the 100 free, 50 and 100 fly.

Miles Garvin, 14, qualified for the New England Swimming Silvers Championship in March in the 100 breast and had personal bests in the 100 free and 50 fly.

Remini Bammarito, 10, qualified for the New England Swimming Silvers Championship in March in the 50 butterfly and had personal bests in the 100 back and 50 breast.

Anna Numme, 14, qualified for the New England Swimming Silvers Championship in March in the 50 free.

Additional personal best times from the Regional Championship Meet were achieved by swimmers:

Mollee Thurston, 9, in the 50 free

Franklin Coull, 10, in the 50 and 100 free, 50 and 100 back, 50 fly and 100 IM

Sophia Cherubini, 11, in the 50 free, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, and 100 IM

Sara Gaspard, 12, in the 50 and 100 free, 50 back, 100 IM

Ruby Kiefer, 11, in the 50 free

Aubrey Seman, 12, in the 50 free, 50 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 100 IM

Haley Racicot, 15, in the 100 free, 100 breast, and 50 fly

Calvin Seman, 9, in the 50 free and 100 back

Ethan Ameele, 8, in the 25 back

Theresa Marquise, 8, in the 50 back

Other stellar performances from the 2019-2020 season included Carl Johnson, who took second place in the 25 free at the Winter Knights Meet in Colchester, Vt. in January for boys 8 and under. Swimmers Aloura Cyr, 11, Katelyn Ferris, 13, and Elizabeth DeLorenzo, 13, also qualified for the Regionals Championship Meet but were unable to participate. Newcomer Devan Metzger and returning Sarah Streeter worked on perfecting their strokes with Stingray pride this season.

The EMHRC is proud of all of these swimmers’ excellent efforts. The winter season ends in March but is quickly followed by the beginning of the summer season in June. To join or ask questions about our local competitive swim team, call 802-885-2568 or visit www.myreccenter.org.