Springfield Wrestling teams are on the go

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Members of the Springfield Wrestling Team have been hitting the mats at a non-stop pace! Several weeks ago, the junior high and high school crew hosted a four-team quad meet on their home turf, facing down Newport, N.H. as well as Fair Haven and Mill River teams from Vermont.

Next, several members of the youth team rolled into Milton to test their mettle and see who would qualify to compete at Youth New England Championships in mid-March. Sixth grader Braydon Rumrill made the grade and will be heading to Danvers, Mass. for that tournament.

Most recently, the boys of the junior high and junior varsity team competed at the State Championship Tournament in Barre and truly “left it all on the mats!” Several Cosmos wrestlers earned a spot on the podium, including seventh grader Hunter Ferland coming in a solid fourth place. Second place medals went to Noah Markwell in seventh grade, Cole Wright in ninth grade, and Bryan Stafford in 10th grade. Leading the day were seventh grade spitfire Dillan Lacasse nailing a solid first place, and 10th grader Tim Amsden battling his way to the champ spot and earning the very special Outstanding Wrestler Award.

Also competing were John Jasinski in seventh grade, eighth graders Armando Stettner and Marshall Simpson, and freshman David Rigney. Coaches were extremely proud of all the wrestlers, who showed grit, determination, and terrific improvement.

Next up: Varsity State Championships! Stay tuned to the action on Facebook by following the team’s page at “Springfield VT Wrestling.”