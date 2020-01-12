Springfield wrestling season underway

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The junior high and high school wrestling season is well underway, and the Springfield team is hitting the mats hard. Participants include seniors Brandon Bennett and Skylar Wallace; juniors Dominic Bates and Donavin Sprano, who started off strong but had a knee injury end his season; sophomores Bryan Stafford, Logan Webster, and Tim Amsden; and freshmen Cole Wright, Trenton Rumrill, and David Rigney. Junior high participants are Hunter Ferland, Armando Stettner, Marshall Simpson, Noah Markwell, Dillan Lacasse, and John Jasinski.

Wrestlers have already competed around the state, most recently at Otter Valley High School in Brandon. Skylar Wallace, competing at 285 pounds, battled to third place, and both Brandon Bennett, 195 pounds, and Bryan Stafford, 220 pounds, each secured a second place spot on the podium. Several Springfield wrestlers had their arms raised in victory at Otter Valley.

The entire team competed at Mount Abe Jan. 11 and will be in Essex Jan. 18 and 19.

To learn more about the team, contact SpringfieldVTWrestling@gmail.com.