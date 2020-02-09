Springfield Wrestling at Mount Mansfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Despite several weeks of battling illnesses, the Springfield junior high and high school wrestling team trekked to Mount Mansfield High School Saturday, Feb. 1 for a full day of wrestling. The group earned plenty of wins and several awards.

Senior Brandon Bennett chalked up another first-place standing after many nail-biting moments; senior Skylar Wallace secured a solid fourth place win, and excellent effort was put forth by Tim Amsden, Cole Wright, David Rigney, Logan Webster, and Bryan Stafford. Junior high wrestlers competing were Hunter Ferland, third place; Dillan Lacasse, third place; Marshall Simpson, third place; Armando Stettner, second place; and Noah Markwell, second place.

The team wishes to thank the all-volunteer coaching and management crew for covering 13 wrestlers spread out over three competition areas in different parts of the school. Their diligence, persistence, and commitment made the day possible.